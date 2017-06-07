Benjamin Reid Named MidState Sportsmanship Award Winner

Reid, who was selected as a finalist by the Tennessean sports staff, won the award over other finalists J.T. Gilbert of CPA and Nashville Christian’s Brittan Jarrell. Reid was selected for his efforts at spearheading a fund raising campaign to benefit Mike Rampy, a former North Franklin soccer coach who passed away earlier this spring. The fund raising effort collected $1,200 for medical expenses for the family which includes Franklin County High School soccer player John Michael Rampy. The money was presented to the family following Coffee County’s soccer match with Franklin County on April 11th.
After the award presentation, Reid was asked to say a few words where his humbleness showed through as he thanked his family and teammates. After receiving the award, Reid got to meet Mariota which he described as “pretty cool.” When asked about how winning the award, Ben’s character truly showed. “Giving them the money and being able to help out was better than winning the award.” Reid went on to share credit for any special recognition: “I kinda pitched the idea to Coach Harper and everyone else made it happen” said Reid. Ben went on to say that he wanted to thank everyone who voted for him online. “I am thankful for everyone’s vote and support which brought attention to my team and community.”