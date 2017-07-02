Ben Reid Named to TSWA All-State Soccer Team

The postseason honors continue to pile up for rising senior soccer player Benjamin Reid. In an announcement you heard on Thunder Radio on Saturday, Reid was named to the first team Tennessee Sports Writers All-State team for Class AAA. Reid, a defender, received the news while on the air for Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show live from Al White Ford/Lincoln. Coach Robert Harper called in to make the announcement.
Reid, who had previously been named the All-District defender of the year, was the lone District 8AAA player named to the squad. He joins Oakland keeper Jakob Hurst as the only members of Region 4 to be named to the squad. Earlier in the year, Reid was named to the All-District team, the Tennessean All-Midstate team and he was recognized with the YMCA Sportsmanship Award for Middle Tennessee.
Always humble, Reid was quick to deflect praise when learning of the honor on the Coaches Show. This was his reaction when asked about the honor and the unheralded position he plays as a center back on defense:
Coach Harper was quick to recognize the contributions of Reid as he made the announcement live on Thunder Radio:
You can hear the full interview as part of Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show. You can listen or download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/audio/CCS070117Podcast.mp3