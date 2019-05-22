Bella Vinson Selected For All-State Squad

Coffee County’s Bella Vinson picked up the first All-State award of her career on Monday. Tim Lownsdale of The TN Report named the team in the absence of an Associated Press All-State team this year. Vinson was the only selection from District 8AAA and was joined on the All-State team by Aislynn and Alasia Hayes of Riverdale as the only 3 selections from Region 4AAAA.
The rising junior guard/forward led the Coffee County Lady Raider basketball team in scoring and was among the leaders in assists and rebounds as well this past season. Bella was crowned the District 8AAA Most Valuable Player in a vote by district coaches. She was also selected to the District 8AAA All-District Tournament team.