Bats Blanked, Teheran Knocked Around

Travis Shaw drilled a titanic first-inning home run and Zach Davies was efficient as the Brewers beat the Braves, 7-0, on Sunday at SunTrust Park.
Davies scattered four hits over seven innings with one walk and no strikeouts against the Braves, who had averaged 6.25 runs while winning seven of their past eight games. He also recorded his first career extra-base hit — a fourth-inning leadoff double — that chased Julio Teheran.
“It was a great homestand,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “We played some great games. Today, it just didn’t work, and Julio wasn’t hitting anything. He just had a tough day. Their guy was being really efficient and throwing the ball really well.”
The Brewers’ right-hander gained early support as Shaw and Keon Broxton homered in the first two innings. Broxton added a two-run single during a three-run third and finished a triple shy of the cycle.
“The big inning for me was the third when we had two outs and nobody on and we put together five or six at-bats that were outstanding,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s one of our best innings of the year, I think, the way we put it together.”
Teheran surrendered seven earned runs on seven hits over a season-low three-plus innings. The Braves’ right-hander had recorded three encouraging starts since producing a similarly ugly outing in Cincinnati three weeks ago. But he has now allowed at least six earned runs in five of his past 19 starts.
“I didn’t have my fastball, and my command wasn’t the best,” Teheran said. “But they’re a good hitting team with a good lineup. Whenever a guy starts missing his spots and falling behind like that, they’re going to take advantage.”
Milwaukee avoided being swept in a three-game series for the first time this season.
Shaw set the tone for the afternoon when he turned on a 1-1 fastball that was up in the zone and became the first player to hit a ball that landed on the roof of the Chop House, which sits beyond the right-field wall. The rocket traveled a projected 429 feet with a 109.1-mph exit velocity per Statcast™.
Sean Newcomb starts when Atlanta begins a three-game series against the Padres at 9:10 p.m. CT on Tuesday at Petco Park. Newcomb has completed at least six innings in each of his first three starts, but he is still in search of his first win.