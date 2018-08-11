Bassitt’s Arm, Barreto’s Bat Lead Sounds to 11th Straight Win

Chris Bassitt logged seven strong innings, and Franklin Barreto homered for the second consecutive game and went 3-for-4 to lead the Nashville Sounds to their 11th consecutive victory and a 3-1 triumph over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox on Friday night at Security Service Field. The Sounds have not trailed at any point in their last five games, and they’re outscoring their opponents 64-30 during the 11-game win streak.
Bassitt twirled his second straight dominant outing. After tossing eight innings of one-run ball in his last start, he gave the Sounds seven innings of one-run ball Friday. He yielded four hits, walked one and fanned seven in the win, retiring 13 in a row at one point. Barreto led off the second with a long homer to left off Aaron Brooks to make it 1-0. Then Sheldon Neuse and BJ Boyd singled, and Neuse scored on a double play for a 2-0 lead.
After the Sky Sox managed a run in the second, the only other run of the contest came in the Sounds’ fifth. With outs and the bases empty, Steve Lombardozzi singled, and Dustin Fowler tripled for a 3-1 game. Danny Coulombe retired the side in the eighth replacing Bassitt, and Liam Hendriks struck out two and notched this third save in the ninth.
The four-game series continues Saturday night with Game 3. Daniel Mengden (3-1, 4.03) starts for the Sounds against Paolo Espino (3-3, 5.40) for the Sky Sox. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
