Members of the Coffee County Youth Bass Club traveled to DeKalb County on Saturday to take part in the Tennessee Bass Nation Youth Series on Center Hill Lake. Competing against 121 boats, the Raider anglers fought muddy water, cold temps and windy conditions to land some nice fish.
The team of Isaiah Owens and Garrett Davis had the biggest day for Coffee County. They landed 5 fish, weighing in at 15.93 pounds. The largest bass in that stringer weighed in at 4.45 pounds. That result was good enough for a 2nd place finish overall. Brandon Wells and Dawson Wells landed on keeper that weighed in at 2.4 pounds to nab 43rd place. Colby and Braeden Thurmond were just behind them in 45th place with a 2.05 pound bass.
The Raider anglers are back on their home waters on Saturday when they will take part in a region fishing tournament at Normandy Lake. The tournament will blast off at first light from the boat ramp at Barton Springs.
Bass Club Team Grabs 2nd Place Finish
