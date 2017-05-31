Basketball Team Camp Season is Here

The Coffee County Central High School Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams are set to begin team camp play on Thursday. The Red Raiders will open a team camp in Murfreesboro on Thursday. The Lady Raiders will open up their summer camp season on Monday when they travel to a team camp at Crossville.
The Red Raiders will be taking part in a team camp at Oakland beginning this morning. The Red Raiders will play 3 games on Thursday beginning at 10 AM. Coffee County will also have games at 12 and 4. On Friday, the Red Raiders open up play at 9 AM with additional games at 11 and 12. Coffee County will travel to MTSU for a team camp on June 12th thru the 15th.
The Lady Raiders will participate in 3 team camps this summer beginning on Monday. The Lady Raiders will travel to Crossville to take part in the Cumberland County play day on Monday and Tuesday. The Lady Raiders open play on Monday at 2 PM against Grundy County before taking on Cleveland at 5. The Coffee County JV team will play the Van Buren County JV team at 4 PM and Cleveland’s JV at 7 PM. On Tuesday, the varsity team has games at 2 and 4 PM. The JV team will be in action at 3 and 5 PM. The Lady Raiders will also take part in team camps at Lebanon High School on June 12th and 13th and MTSU on June 19th thru the 21st.