Balanced Offense Leads Sounds Past Redbirds

The Nashville Sounds used a balanced offensive attack and four relievers to beat the Memphis Redbirds, 7-3, on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park. Eight of the nine Sounds hitters reached base safely, and five players drove in at least one run.
Anthony Garcia started the scoring with an RBI single in the first against Daniel Poncedeleon, and after the Redbirds tied the game in the fourth, Garcia drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth as part of a three-run rally. Dustin Fowler poked an RBI single, and Beau Taylor delivered a sacrifice fly to make it 4-1. Then the Sounds broke open the game with three unearned runs in the seventh against reliever Tommy Layne. A two-out error scored Boog Powell, and Sheldon Neuse and BJ Boyd followed with consecutive RBI singles for a 7-1 advantage.
Reliever Danny Coulombe made his first professional start, working in place of the originally-scheduled starter Daniel Mengden, who was scratched from the outing. Coulombe tossed two scoreless innings, and Ryan Dull tossed three innings of one-run ball for the win. Dean Kiekhefer gave up two runs in two innings to make it 7-3, and Carlos Ramirez logged the final two frames to end it and pin the loss on Poncedeleon.
The Sounds and Redbirds conclude the four-game series on Monday night. Raul Alcantara (5-5, 5.26) will start for the Sounds, and Adam Wainwright is scheduled to start for Memphis on major league rehab assignment. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
