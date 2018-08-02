Balanced Attack Leads Sounds Over Grizzlies

The Nashville Sounds used a balanced attack at the plate and a strong pitching performance by starter Eric Jokisch to top the Fresno Grizzlies, 5-2, in front of 7,451 fans at First Tennessee Park Wednesday night.
Eight different hitters collected at least one hit for the Sounds, including multi-hit games from Steve Lombardozzi and Jorge Mateo. On the bump, Jokisch turned in his seventh quality start of the season as he allowed two runs over six innings.
Nashville jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Lombardozzi sparked a rally with a bunt single in the first inning. He moved to second on a walk and scored on a two-out single up the middle by Boog Powell.
Fresno took a brief lead in the fourth when Nick Tanielu belted a two-run homer off Jokisch to give the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead. It didn’t last long as the Sounds put a pair of runs on the board in the fifth and sixth innings.
Ramon Laureano drew the game even at 2-2 with his 14th home run of the season – a solo blast to deep left field. Lombardozzi followed with a walk and eventually came around to score the go-ahead run on J.P. Sportman‘s sacrifice fly.
Pinch-hitting for Laureano in the sixth, BJ Boyd sparked a two-out rally with an infield single. Lombardozzi, Beau Taylor and Anthony Garcia followed with three consecutive singles to give the Sounds a 5-2 lead.
Raul Alcantara relieved Jokisch and worked the final three innings to earn his fourth save of the season.
Game two of the three-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander James Naile (6-10, 4.74) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Rogelio Armenteros (7-1, 3.86) for the Grizzlies. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
– With tonight’s 5-2 win, the Sounds improved to 53-55 on the season.
– Eric Jokisch tallied his seventh quality start of the season (6 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K). His seven quality starts are second on the team to only James Naile’s nine.
– Steve Lombardozzi scored a season-high three runs tonight and has scored at least one run in six straight game and eight of his last nine.
– Ramon Laureano extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a home run in the fifth inning. Laureano went 1-for-3 before being pinch-hit for in the sixth inning and is batting .500 (22-for-44) during his 11-game streak.
– Laureano hit his 14th home run of the season in tonight’s win. His 14 homers are second to only Anthony Garcia’s 19.
