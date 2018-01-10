Ashley Woods Signs Soccer Scholarship with Motlow

Her high school coach, David Amado, praised Ashley for here “unequaled work ethic” as the quality that would serve Ashley best in her college career. “Ashley worked very hard to get where she is” said Amado. “I never had to demand total effort from her, she always gave a maximum effort” added Amado. Woods was in goal for Coffee County this spring as the Lady Raiders were the regular season district champions and advanced to the region tournament semifinals. When speaking of her senior season, Amado acknowledged that Woods presence in goal, especially early in the season, helped set the table for the spectacular season for Coffee County. “There were many times, early in the year, that having Ashley in goal was the biggest reason we had success” said Amado.
Motlow is coached by Andy Lyon, who interestingly enough, coached Ashley as a younger player in travel soccer as part of the Camp Forrest organization. “I have known Ashley for a long time” said Lyons when reached by Thunder Radio on Wednesday. “In all my years of coaching soccer, Ashley is one of the hardest working players(I have coached)” added Lyon. Lyon went on the describe Woods as a “good fit” for the Lady Bucks program; not only as a player, but as a student and teammate. “Ashley has always been eager to work hard” said Lyon.
Motlow will lose 5 players from last year’s team, including 2 former keepers. Lyon prefers to carry 3 keepers on his roster and wants those keepers to push to become better players. Lyon expects Woods to not only add depth, but to also compete for the starting keeper position.