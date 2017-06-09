Ashley Gilliam Wins 2nd Consecutive Schooldays Golf Title

Coffee County rising junior Ashley Gilliam once again needed a strong finish to win the Tennessean/Metro Parks Schooldays Golf Tournament on Thursday. The win by Gilliam, a Mississippi State commitment, marked her second straight championship in the 93rd annual tournament. The Schooldays is the state’s longest continuous golf tournament and the most prestigious junior amateur tournament in Tennessee.
Gilliam entered Thursday’s match play final against Clarksville’s Catherine Caudill as the top seed after posting the lowest qualifying score in Tuesday’s opening round. Ashley fired a blistering 8 under par 64 to advance to Wednesday’s quarterfinals. In Wednesday morning’s quarterfinal, Gilliam captured the lead on the 9th hole and never trailed again in a win over Cameron Waltman. In the semifinals, Gilliam defeated Angelina Chan 1-up to advance to Thursday’s finals.
In the finals, Gilliam fell behind 3 down after the 10th hole. Needing to win 3 of the last 8 holes, Ashley got a birdie on the 11th hole to cut the deficit to 2. Caudill and Gilliam halved the next 5 holes which left Gilliam down 2 with 2 to play. Not to be deterred, Gilliam got a birdie and a par to extend the match to a 19th hole. The finish was reminiscent of Ashley’s 2016 title when Gilliam needed an eagle on the final hole to win her first Schooldays. Gilliam won the 19th hole to capture her 2nd consecutive Schooldays championship. Gilliam can tie the record for 3 straight Schooldays titles in 2018. That record is held by her mother, Jennifer Gilliam.