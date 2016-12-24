Ashley Gilliam Named to All-Midstate Golf Team

CHS golfer Ashley Gilliam in action on Tuesday at the TSSAA State Golf Tournament. [Photo by John St. Clair – JohnStClairPhoto.com]
The honors continued to pile up for the CHS golf team and its members on Thursday. Coffee County sophomore golfer Ashley Gilliam was named to the 2nd
team Tennessean All-Midstate golf team as selected by the USA Today Sports network. Gilliam, a Mississippi State commitment, joined a crowded field of state tournament participants named to the first and second team.
Gilliam was the low scorer for Coffee County at the state championships as she helped lead the Lady Raiders to a 2nd place team finish. As an individual, Gilliam shot an even par 2nd round to finish in a 9th place tie. The honor caps off a tremendous year for Gilliam who is the defending School Days Golf Tournament champion and had a hole in one to help Coffee County win the Baylor Preview in August.