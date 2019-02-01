Arvidsson Tallies Twice, Preds Storm Back to Beat Panthers

It may have taken until the third period, but the Nashville Predators eventually found the scoresheet.
Viktor Arvidsson hit the 20-goal mark for the third consecutive season, and Filip Forsberg added a pair of assists, as the Preds exploded to score four goals in the final 20 minutes to defeat the Panthers by a 4-1 final on Friday night in South Florida.
The result gives Nashville their third consecutive win overall – and also their third-straight on the road – with all four of their markers on the night coming in the final frame.
Arvidsson tallied twice on the night to give him 21 goals in just 29 games this season.
Jonathan Huberdeau scored the game’s only goal through the first two periods when he beat Juuse Saros on the power play, but that was the only goal surrendered by the Nashville netminder in his brand-new Golden pads.
Nashville caught fire in the third. First, Preds Captain Roman Josi evened the score when he picked a corner and beat Roberto Luongo, and then Arvidsson fired home his 20th of the season to give Nashville the only lead they’d need.
Kevin Fiala put the Preds up by two late in the period, and Arvidsson added an empty-netter to give Nashville their 31st victory of the season.
After retuning to the ice from an nine-day hiatus, and with just 30 games to go in the result season entering Friday night, the Predators were all about starting the right way and collecting that first win after the break.
One down, 29 to go.
Notes:
Defenseman Matt Irwin was Nashville’s lone scratch on Friday night.
The Predators will now return to Tennessee and begin a three-game homestand on Saturday night against the Dallas Stars. It’s Jordin Tootoo night as the former fan favorite will be honored prior to and during the evening.