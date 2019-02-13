Arvidsson, Subban Goals Not Enough as Preds Fall to Red Wings

Much like Sunday afternoon’s 5-4 overtime loss to St. Louis, the Predators had their opportunities, and they even scored on the power play, but it was Detroit who got the bounces and ended up on the right side of the ledger when it was all over.
“It was a tough loss,” Preds goaltender Pekka Rinne said. “We had the effort, and I thought we played well, but the result is disappointing. I thought that we had enough chances to win the game. It’s a home game, too, and we have to get it going.”
“It’s a loss in our building, so it’s not good,” Preds Head Coach Peter Laviolette said. “I don’t think it was from a lack of effort or the guys not coming out and playing hard. The first period I thought we did a lot of good things – chances were really heavy in our favor and we couldn’t get it to go and found ourselves down 1-0… I thought we kept pressing and pushing and got it to a tie – took it into the third period, and that’s usually where we’ve been able to have some success and weren’t able to get it done. In the end, it’s disappointing.”
Nashville had the better of the chances in the early going and held a 19-9 shot advantage through 20 minutes, but it was the Red Wings who led 1-0 after one, courtesy of a tip from Luke Glendening. A Detroit power play in the second saw Dylan Larkin put his club up by two, but before the middle stanza was out, the Preds had evened it up.
First, Viktor Arvidsson scored his 17th goal since New Year’s Eve – and 25th overall – with a clapper from the right-wing side, and then the Preds converted on the power play. Ryan Johansen found P.K. Subban, and with Brian Boyle parked in front of Jimmy Howard, Subban blasted home his fifth of the season for a 2-2 draw through 40 minutes.
Less than five minutes into the third, it was Andreas Athanasiou, who backhanded a shot past Rinne, and the Preds were only able to put five shots on goal in the final frame.
“It’s a tough one to lose because I thought we played a really good game tonight,” Subban said. “We had some scoring chances that we didn’t bury, and at the end I thought we had a chance.”
Nashville’s three-game homestand concludes on Thursday night when the Montreal Canadiens come to town with one last chance for the group to collect two points before heading back out on the road this weekend.
“This League is too good, and these teams are too good and everybody is playing for something,” Subban said. “We have a great opportunity with Montreal coming into our own building, so we will have to find a way to come out with a good performance.”
Notes:
Rocco Grimaldi rejoined the Preds lineup on Tuesday night, while Matt Irwin, Cody McLeod and Frederick Gaudreau scratched on the evening.
Viktor Arvidsson has now tallied 11 goals in his last 11 games and his 17 goals since Dec. 31 lead the NHL. Arvidsson has 20 points (17g-3a) in his last 22 games after returning from a broken thumb on Dec. 27.
Ryan Johansen has now extended his point streak to five games, his longest of the 2018-19 season. Johansen has two goals and six assists during his point streak.
Nashville is 1-4-1 when tied after two periods this season.
Pete Weber’s Postgame Report