Andrew Mahaffey Signs Football Scholarship to Centre College

Multisport Coffee County CHS athlete Andrew Mahaffey accepted a football scholarship on Wednesday at the CHS library. Mahaffey has accepted an offer to attend Centre College in Danville, KY to play football for the NCAA Division III Colonels. Mahaffey signed his letter of intent of Thursday surrounded by family, teammates and friends.
“Andrew brought a toughness and competitive edge to our team this year” said Coffee County football coach Ryan Sulkowski. “It is gratifying to send kids like Andrew on to the next level for me since so few players get that opportunity” said Sulkowski. “Andrew has a lot of experience in different roles and a willingness to adapt” added Sulkowski when asked what would make Mahaffey successful at the next level.
That flexibility factored into Andrew’s decision as the Centre coaches have given him the opportunity to play on either side of the ball. “They recruited me as an athlete and I want to go in and compete for whatever position they need me” said Mahaffey. Centre has also been active in recruiting locally as they have targeted players from Shelbyville and Tullahoma. After being recruited by several schools, Mahaffey said “Centre was the best option for me as a student and as a football player. They have a great program and it is in the Top 50 nationally in terms of academics.”
The Colonels area coached by head coach Andy Frye who is the all-time winningest coach in Centre history after taking over the program in 1998. Over the last four seasons, Frye’s program has put together a stellar 35-6 mark competing in the Southern Athletic Association of the NCAA Division III. Centre advanced to the 2nd round of the 2018 Division III playoffs in November before being eliminated by perennial power Mount Union.