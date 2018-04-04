Amanda McGowan Signs Cheerleading Scholarship with Martin Methodist

Coach Christy Clouse was effusive in her praise for McGowan calling her “one of the hardest working and consistent members of our squad. She is both athletic and personable and will be a great addition to their team. Martin Methodist has an excellent program with an NAIA National Championship in 2015”
The Martin Methodist RedHawks compete in the Southern States Athletic Conference(SSAC) of the NAIA(National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics). The RedHawks are coming off a conference championship this past season and a 3rd place regional finish. The RedHawks advanced to the NAIA National Championship where they finished in 9th place. Martin Methodist is coached by the husband and wife team of Micah and Monica Hartsfield who just completed their 9th season as RedHawk coaches.