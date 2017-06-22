Alontae Taylor to Compete at National Exposure Camp

Coffee County rising senior football player Alontae Taylor opens up play next week in the prestigious Nike+ Football The Opening Finals to be held at the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Ore. Taylor, who is a verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee, is listed as the #1 athlete in Tennessee in the Class of 2018 in the Scout recruiting rankings. He is also listed as the #2 athlete in the South Region and the #11 athlete in the nation. Taylor is projected to play at wide receiver in college and will compete as a wide receiver at the camp which runs from June 29th thru July 3rd.
Taylor will compete, along with 165 other athletes, in a 7 on 7 competition featuring the best athletes from across the nation. Each athlete in attendance received an invitation based on their performance in one of 13 regional camps that were held throughout the country. Taylor qualified at the Atlanta regional camp in March. Taylor received his official invitation in May.
Taylor will fly out to Oregon on Wednesday for a practice session on Thursday. One on one drills commence on Friday with 7 on 7 competition scheduled throughout the weekend. Taylor will fly back home on the 4th. “I am looking at getting better and going up against the top DB’s in the nation” said Taylor. “I am also looking at getting more comfortable at the receiver position” added Taylor. Taylor plans to be a mid-term enrollee in January and will sign his National Letter of Intent in the early signing period on December 22nd.
Taylor and head coach Ryan Sulkowski will be guests on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the upcoming trip and Taylor’s upcoming senior season. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday morning from 10 to 11 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio at 107.9 FM and AM 1320. It can also be heard online at www.WMSRradio.com