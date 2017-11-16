Alontae Taylor Selected for Under Armour All-American Football Game

Thanking “my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ”, Alontae Taylor accepted his honorary game jersey at the American Family Insurance Selection Tour for the 2018 Under Armour All-America High School Football Game. The ceremony was held in front of the student body on Thursday at Central High School. The 2018 Under Armour All-America Game will be played Jan. 4, 2018 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and practices will be aired on ESPNU. The event was part of the three-month American Family Insurance Selection Tour for the Under Armour All-America Game.
Alontae is one of more than 80 players selected to compete in the 10-year anniversary game of the annual Under Armour All-America Game presented by American Family Insurance, a nationally televised competition spotlighting the country’s top high school seniors. Taylor is one of 2 players from Tennessee selected for the game as he joins Jordan Davis of Memphis’ Southwind High School on the team.
When asked if playing in the game was a dream come true, Taylor said “most definitely.” When asked who he wished to thank, Alontae responded:
Alontae, after re-opening his college recruitment last week, is set to name his college choice in December. Taylor, a 4-star rated recruit in the 24/7 recruiting composite, will sign with his college of choice during the new Division 1 early signing period. The early signing period will be from December 20th to the 22nd and Taylor is set to sign on December 22nd.