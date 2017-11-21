Alontae Taylor Selected for East-West All-Star Game

Coffee County senior football player Alontae Taylor has been selected to participate in the 2017 Toyota East-West All-Star game. The game features the best high school seniors from across Tennessee competing against one another. The game will take place in Clarksville at Austin Peay State University’s Fortera Stadium on Saturday, December 8, 2017.
Taylor was selected to the East squad as a wide receiver. Matt Williams of Smyrna will serve as head coach for the East squad. In advance of the game, athletes will arrive in Clarksville on Tuesday, December 5 for daily practices. These are free and open to both the public and media. The All-Star Classic is organized by the Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association (TACA) and is made up of the state’s top 88 senior football players who are selected from more than 400 nominations. Members of two Fort Campbell units will serve as honorary coaches and help call plays during the first quarter.
General admission tickets are $10 each for ages 3 and up, and are free with a military ID. Ticket sales are cash only. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. central time, and game will be broadcast live on ESPN-3. Pregame festivities will include skydivers carrying the United States, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Toyota flags.
The 2017 Toyota East-West All-Star game rosters:
East all-stars are:
QB Parker McKinney 6-4 204 Coalfield
QB Jack Sompayrac 6-2 195 Knoxville Catholic
RB Aaron Dykes 5-11 185 Hardin Valley Acad.
RB Savion Davis 5-11 210 Riverdale
RB Isaiah Cobb 6-1 210 Maryville
RB Coy Cashion 5-11 180 Moore Co.
WR Alontae Taylor 6-2 195 Coffee Co.
WR Shermar King 6-4 180 Smith Co.
WR Coryean Davis 6-2 181 Fulton
WR Caleb Martin 6-2 190 Oak Ridge
WR Avery Brown 5-10 180 Shelbyville
WR Zeke Westfield 6-4 195 Walker Valley
TE Jacob Warren 6-6 215 Farragut
TE Blake Watson 6-3 215 Maryville
OT Sam Stovall 6-5 285 Notre Dame
OT Ben Arnold 6-5 260 Knoxville Grace
OT Christopher Cash 6-4 285 Bradley Central
OG Ollie Lane 6-5 290 Gibbs
OG Dawson Pierson 6-3 260 Dobyns Bennett
OG Logan Stephens 6-4 300 Oneida
C Trey Gasteiger 6-3 268 Science Hill
C Dalton Widner 6-4 280 Gibbs
S Aidan Raines 6-2 195 Mt. Juliet
S Kohl Henke 6-2 196 Boyd Buchanan
S Gabe Tabor 6-0 200 Jefferson Co.
CB Kolby McGowan 5-10 180 Notre Dame
CB Amauri Burks 5-8 180 Tullahoma
CB Lennon Harris 5-8 160 Smyrna
CB Jaylan Adams 5-11 160 Science Hill
OLB Tony Thompson 6-3 220 Mt. Juliet
OLB Morgan Ernst 6-0 195 Webb
ILB Jawan Martin 5-11 230 Meigs Co.
ILB Jake Mahoney 6-0 220 Knoxville Catholic
ILB Colby Long 5-10 210 Jackson Co.
ILB Jack Warwick 6-1 215 Alcoa
DE Ben Kalu 6-2 245 Blackman
DE Jay Person 6-3 215 Bradley Central
DE Jamel Davis 6-4 265 Red Bank
DE Cameron Coleman 6-2 290 Elizabethton
DT Caman Cody 6-3 265 Jefferson Co.
DT Blake Spencer 6-0 320 Oakland
DT Zach Stokes 6-0 330 Knoxville West
DT Cade Hoppe 6-2 295 Mt. Juliet
K/P Gabe Boring 5-10 165 Bledsoe Co.
HEAD COACH: Matt Williams (Smyrna).
ASSISTANT COACHES: OC – Greg Ryan (Greenback); DC – Jeremy Jenkins (Daniel Boone); Jason Dobbs (Moore Co.); Charles Fant (Notre Dame); Wes Jones (Hardin Valley Academy); Sean Loftis (Jackson Co.); Mark Williams (Galla¬tin
West all-stars are:
Ath. Tillman McRae 6-2 190 Haywood
QB John Bachus 6-2 205 Giles Co.
QB Drew Martin 6-2 200 B.G.A.
RB Jeremy Banks 6-2 210 Cordova
RB Darius James 5-11 195 Fairview
RB Anthony Hughes 6-1 200 Hendersonville
RB Dontae Smith 5-10 180 Spring Hill
WR Michael Archie 6-2 175 Brentwood Academy
WR Gus Antoine Jr. 5-8 160 Clarksville NE
WR Kenyon Garlington 5-9 170 Brentwood Academy
WR Jacolby Hewitt 6-2 195 Cordova
WR Jared McCray 6-1 185 Cane Ridge
WR Jimmyrious Parker 5-8 160 Pearl Cohn
TE Ryan Miller 6-2 205 U.S.J.
OT Max Martini 6-6 275 Germantown
OT Dave Roberts 6-3 310 Marshall Co.
OT Joe More 6-5 275 C.P.A.
OG Trey Smith 6-2 315 Hillsboro
OG Jerome Carvin 6-5 325 Cordova
OG Joseph Pegues 6-5 345 Whitehaven
C Dalton Bennett 6-0 245 Columbia Academy
C Jordan McCoy 6-1 256 Brentwood Academy
S Seth Carlisle 6-1 205 Macon Co.
S Curtis Lake 6-0 170 Adamsville
S Jarad McCray 6-1 190 Cane Ridge
S Brian Thompson 6-1 175 East Nashville
CB Blake Kleinke 6-1 175 Columbia Academy
CB Trey Dickerson 6-2 180 Hillsboro
CB Dre McAllister 5-9 160 South Gibson
CB Jaylin Williams 6-0 175 Germantown
OLB Cam Jones 6-3 215 St. Benedict
OLB Kade Pearson 6-0 215 Huntingdon
OLB Tristan Taylor 6-0 190 Haywood
ILB Tracy Williams 6-0 215 Cordova
ILB Marquis Traylor 6-2 210 Whitehaven
DE Jordan Branch 6-1 280 Crockett Co.
DE Khance Hill 6-6 230 Peabody
DE Tavi McLean 6-2 265 Marshall Co.
DE Marcus Webb 6-3 230 Munford
DT Davonte Murphy 6-6 310 Giles Co.
DT Chaldon Page 6-4 300 Pearl Cohn
DT David Hylick 5-11 295 Mt. Juliet Christian
DT Airin Spell 6-3 295 Brentwood Academy
K Noah Holsinger 5-11 192 Trinity Christian
HEAD COACH: Brandon Gray (Adamsville).
ASSISTANT COACHES: OC – Matt McConnell (Waverly); DC – Scott Stidham (South Gibson); Steve Hookfin (Haywood); Anthony Jones Jr. (Cordova); Charlie Lansdell (Columbia Academy); Brian Waite (East Nashville); Dustin Wilson (Springfield).