Alontae Taylor Re-Commits to Tennessee

Quoting a scripture from the Book of Jeremiah, Coffee County CHS football alum Alontae Taylor announced his commitment to play football at the University of Tennessee on Twitter on Wednesday. Taylor had reopened his recruitment after an unofficial visit to Knoxville in September. After the firing of Tennessee football coach Butch Jones, Taylor agreed to take an official visit to Knoxville this past weekend. On that visit, Taylor became the first commitment to new Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt.
Coach Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee athletic director Phil Fulmer were in Manchester on Wednesday to speak with Alontae and his family. An informal meet and greet session took place for about an hour as more than 75 local folks attended to event held at the Coffee County football field house. Thunder Radio was able to talk to Alontae following their visit.
