Alontae Taylor Earns MVP Award at All-Star Game

Coffee County CHS football player Alontae Taylor was named the offensive Most Valuable Player in the 11th Annual 2017 Toyota East-West Football All-Star Classic game played at Austin Peay State University on Friday night. Taylor, who played for the East team in the All-Star game, had three catches for 71 yards, ran two times for 26 yards and had 83 yards passing. Taylor’s East squad won the game 16 to 10. The East made it 16-3 on its first play of the second half 12 seconds into the third quarter when Taylor hit Riverdale’s Savion Davis on a double pass. The score ended up being the game winning score.
Taylor spent Saturday and Sunday at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville for an official visit. Taylor is set to make a final decision on his college choice between Louisville, Georgia and Tennessee. Taylor will make that choice public in a ceremony at Coffee County Central High School on Friday, December 22nd. Taylor will also take part in the Under Armour All-American Game on January 4th in Orlando, FL.