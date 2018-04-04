Alliyah Williams Signs Basketball Scholarship with Martin Methodist

Coach Joe Pat Cope mentioned the versatility of Williams as the strength of her game. “Alliyah will be a great asset to Martin Methodist. She can play inside or outside and is very quick off the dribble. She is a natural shot blocker and rebounds well” said Carr.
The Martin Methodist RedHawks compete in the Southern States Athletic Conference(SSAC) of the NAIA(National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics). The RedHawks are coming off a conference championship this past season as they finished the season with a record of 27 and 7. The RedHawks advanced to the NAIA National Championship where they lost in the first round to Lindsey Wilson. Martin Methodist is coached by Kyle Bent.