Alliyah Williams Signs Basketball Scholarship with Martin Methodist

Alliyah Williams signs with Martin Methodist on March 21st at CHS. [Photo by Jim Bratton – Manchester Times]

Coffee County Central High School senior basketball player Alliyah Williams signed a letter of intent to continue her basketball career at the college level.  Williams accepted a scholarship offer from Martin Methodist in a ceremony at CHS last month.  Williams, a 4 year starter for the Lady Raider basketball team, will join her sister Aerial at the Pulaski university who is attending as a volleyball scholar-athlete.

Coach Joe Pat Cope mentioned the versatility of Williams as the strength of her game. “Alliyah will be a great asset to Martin Methodist.  She can play inside or outside and is very quick off the dribble.  She is a natural shot blocker and rebounds well” said Carr.

The Martin Methodist RedHawks compete in the Southern States Athletic Conference(SSAC) of the NAIA(National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics).  The RedHawks are coming off a conference championship this past season as they finished the season with a record of 27 and 7.  The RedHawks advanced to the NAIA National Championship where they lost in the first round to Lindsey Wilson.  Martin Methodist is coached by Kyle Bent.