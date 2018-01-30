Coffee County senior wrestler Alicean Stottlemyer punched her ticket to the TSSAA Girls’ State Wrestling Championship tournament on Saturday. Stottlemyer claimed the state tournament berth after fighting to a 4th place finish at the TSSAA West Region Individual Tournament held at Nolensville High School. With the win, Stottlemyer becomes the first Lady Raider wrestler to compete at the girls’
state tournament.
After receiving a bye in the first round, Alicean got a pinfall win over Jasmine Chandler of Sycamore in the quarterfinals. Stottlemyer was pinned by Gabrille Neal of Cane Ridge in the semifinals. Needing a win in the consolation semifinals to advance to the state tournament, Stottlemyer got a 2nd round pin of Tullahoma’s Jessica Vazquez. In the 3rd place match, Alicean was pinned by Rylei Bohannon of Stewarts Creek.
The girls’ state individual tournament will held on Friday and Saturday, February 16th and 17th. The state wrestling tournament is held at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center in Franklin.
Alicean Stottlemyer Qualifies for State Wrestling Tournament
Coffee County senior wrestler Alicean Stottlemyer punched her ticket to the TSSAA Girls’ State Wrestling Championship tournament on Saturday. Stottlemyer claimed the state tournament berth after fighting to a 4th place finish at the TSSAA West Region Individual Tournament held at Nolensville High School. With the win, Stottlemyer becomes the first Lady Raider wrestler to compete at the girls’