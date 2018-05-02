Al White Ford/Lincoln Helps CHS Soccer with Fund Raising Event

Al White Ford/Lincoln, in conjunction with Ford Motor Company, hosted a Drive 4 Ur School Event to benefit the Coffee County Central High School soccer team. The event, which was held on March 10th, earned $8,000 for the Red Raiders. A check was presented to the team at a ceremony in the newly remodeled showroom on Tuesday.
“We greatly appreciate the support from Baxter White and everyone at Al White Ford for providing us the opportunity through their Drive 4 Ur School Program” said Coffee County head coach Robert Harper. “Thanks to them, we were able to raise $8,000 which offset the fact that we lost both the Red Raider Jam Playday and the Red Raider Invitational Middle School Tournament due to bad weather” added Harper. He went on the thank Mary Kistler who arranged the event trough Baxter White and the players and parents who worked hard to make the event a success.
Al White Ford/Lincoln has raised $24,000 this year for schools and teams through test drive events like this one with both Ford and Lincoln. Over the past 3 years, Al White has helped raise $225,000 for the community through these events. On Friday, the Al White dealership will be presenting a check for $8,000 to the Coffee County Middle School softball team. On Saturday, Al White will host a Lincoln Driven to Give Event for the Westwood softball team. That event will take place in the parking lot of the vacant Southern Family Market to the east of Al White dealership and right beside the Hillsboro Boulevard branch of Coffee County Bank. That event will begin at 9 AM and continue until 4 PM.