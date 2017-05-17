«

»

Aerial Williams Signs Volleyball Scholarship

Aerial Williams signs her National Letter of Intent with Martin Methodist on Wednesday surrounded by family and coaches. Front Row(left to right) – Patrick Williams, father; Erica Miller, mother; Aerial Williams; Alliyah Williams, sister. Back Row(left to right) Andrew Taylor, CHS head volleyball coach; Alison Williams, Martin Methodist head volleyball coach; Jon Spears, CHS assistant volleyball coach; Ryan Sulkowski, CHS athletic director [Photo by Demarco Moore, Manchester Times]

Coffee County senior volleyball player Aerial Williams signed a letter of intent to play college volleyball next season with Martin Methodist on Wednesday at a ceremony at Central High School.   2017 is the 2nd straight season for Lady Raider volleyball to have a college signee.  Grace Spellings signed with Hiwassee College in 2016.

Williams, a middle hitter in high school, is expected to play in the middle at the college level.  When asked why she chose Martin, Williams said she liked the campus and the coach.  Williams expects to major in biology.   Williams graduates as the all-time career leader in kills and blocks for Lady Raider volleyball.  Williams was honored as an All-District selection in volleyball and basketball this year.

Aerial’s high school coach was Andrew Taylor who had nothing but praise for Aerial as a player and as a person.  Taylor had this to say about Williams: “Aerial is a classic example of lead by example player. She has always let her play speak for itself. Aerial is a high character young lady and a great leader.  We knew every time we took the court she was going to be a force in the middle both offensively and defensively. With her athleticism and length, she has the potential to have a great college career.”

Martin Methodist is located in Pulaski, Tennessee and competes in the Southern States Athletic Conference as a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics(NAIA). Martin Methodist is coached by Alison Williams.