Aerial Williams Signs Volleyball Scholarship

Williams, a middle hitter in high school, is expected to play in the middle at the college level. When asked why she chose Martin, Williams said she liked the campus and the coach. Williams expects to major in biology. Williams graduates as the all-time career leader in kills and blocks for Lady Raider volleyball. Williams was honored as an All-District selection in volleyball and basketball this year.
Aerial’s high school coach was Andrew Taylor who had nothing but praise for Aerial as a player and as a person. Taylor had this to say about Williams: “Aerial is a classic example of lead by example player. She has always let her play speak for itself. Aerial is a high character young lady and a great leader. We knew every time we took the court she was going to be a force in the middle both offensively and defensively. With her athleticism and length, she has the potential to have a great college career.”
Martin Methodist is located in Pulaski, Tennessee and competes in the Southern States Athletic Conference as a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics(NAIA). Martin Methodist is coached by Alison Williams.