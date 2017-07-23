Adams’ Homer Not Enough as Braves Fall in 10

The Dodgers rallied for a wild 5-4 walk-off win over the Braves on Sunday with Logan Forsythe’s one-out RBI single in the bottom of the 10th, overcoming the loss of MLB wins leader Clayton Kershaw after two innings to another lower back injury and closer Kenley Jansen’s first blown save of the year.
Forsythe’s bases-loaded hit up the middle past former Dodgers reliever Jim Johnson scored Corey Seager. Longtime Dodgers villain Matt Adams slugged a three-run homer off Jansen with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game at 4, after the Dodgers had taken a 4-1 lead on a three-run homer from Austin Barnes in the fourth inning and a solo shot by Cody Bellinger in the eighth.
Kershaw, who missed 2 1/2 months last year with a herniated disk, left with lower right back tightness. Atlanta starter Sean Newcomb (1-6) struck out nine but also issued five walks in six innings, two of them scoring ahead of the homer by Barnes inside the left-field foul pole on an 0-2 pitch.
Adams’ 15th homer since joining the Braves on May 20 cashed in two key singles by Freddie Freeman and former Dodger Matt Kemp that opened the inning. Adams hit a 95.1-mph cutter, Jansen’s fastest pitch of the game, according to Statcast™ .
Newcomb escaped a second-inning jam while the game was still scoreless. Forsythe doubled with one out, Enrique Hernandez walked and with two outs Joc Pederson walked to load the bases. But Trayce Thompson, pinch-hitting for Kershaw, struck out on three pitches.