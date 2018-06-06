Aces Edge Sounds in Homestand Opener

A late comeback attempt fell short for the Nashville Sounds in a 4-3 loss to the Reno Aces in front of 9,191 fans at First Tennessee Park Tuesday night.
Nashville left fielder BJ Boyd’s two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning brought the Sounds within a run, but that’s as close as it would get.
The Sounds made two outs at the plate over the final two innings. Jorge Mateo was thrown out by right fielder Socrates Brito in the eighth, and Beau Taylor was thrown out at the dish to end the game in the ninth.
Starters Alex Young for Reno and Eric Jokisch of Nashville were locked in a pitchers’ duel for three innings as both left-handers put up zeroes across the board.
Socrates Brito struck out to start the fourth, but he reached first on a wild pitch by Jokisch. It came back to hurt when Brito stole second base and came in to score on a base hit by Yasmany Tomas.
Consecutive singles by Nick Martini and Ramon Laureano started a rally for the Sounds in the bottom half of the inning. After both runners moved up 90 feet on a fly out, Anthony Garcia evened the game at 1-1 with an RBI groundout.
The tie game was short-lived as Reno started the fifth with a double by Michael Perez and a walk to Tyler Ladendorf. Perez scored when Ildamaro Vargas reached on an error by Sounds first baseman Steve Lombardozzi. Brito plated Ladendorf with a fielder’s choice and Vargas scored on a sacrifice fly to extend Reno’s lead to 4-1.
Young was tough on Nashville from the start. He picked up the win after he allowed one run on two hits in six innings. Jokisch was tagged with the loss after he allowed four runs (three earned) in six innings.
Game two of the three-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander James Naile (4-5, 3.84) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Bradin Hagens (2-2, 6.21) for the Aces. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 4-3 loss, Nashville dropped to 28-28 on the season.
- Nick Martini extended his consecutive on-base streak to 43 games when he singled in the fourth inning. Martini’s streak is the longest by a Nashville player in the Pacific Coast League era. It’s the longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. Since April 14, Martini has reached safely in every game he has played in.
- With his fourth inning single, Martini extended his hitting streak to a career-long 12 games.
- Nashville starter Eric Jokisch threw a career-high 115 pitches in his outing.
