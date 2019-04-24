«

Abigail Layne Signs College Scholarship with Berea College on Wednesday

Abigail Layne signs her letter of intent on Wednesday. Front Row: Anabelle Layne, Joyce Crites, Abigail Layne, Kendall Layne, Lorie Layne, Trenton Scrivnor. Back row: Jon Spears & Andrew Taylor[Photo courtesy of Matthew Tyson – Manchester Times]

Coffee County Central High School senior Abigail Layne signed to continue her volleyball career at the college level on Wednesday in a ceremony at Central High School.  Layne signed to play volleyball at Berea College in Kentucky surrounded by family, friends at coaches.   Layne intends to pursue a degree in nursing.

Berea is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and competes within Division III as part of the USA South Athletic Conference.    The Mountaineers are coached by head coach Ashley Harris who begins here first season at the helm of the Berea, KY program.  Layne joins a roster that features 3 other players from Tennessee including rising senior Kristen Barnes of Eagleville.

“Abigail has a tremendous work ethic and a good understanding of the game” said Coffee County volleyball coach Andrew Taylor.  “With her service game and setting she will be an asset for their program” added Taylor.