Abigail Layne Signs College Scholarship with Berea College on Wednesday

Berea is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and competes within Division III as part of the USA South Athletic Conference. The Mountaineers are coached by head coach Ashley Harris who begins here first season at the helm of the Berea, KY program. Layne joins a roster that features 3 other players from Tennessee including rising senior Kristen Barnes of Eagleville.
“Abigail has a tremendous work ethic and a good understanding of the game” said Coffee County volleyball coach Andrew Taylor. “With her service game and setting she will be an asset for their program” added Taylor.