Abby Morgan Signs to Play Basketball at Cumberland

Coffee County senior basketball player Abby Morgan signed her national letter of intent with Cumberland University on Thursday at a ceremony at CHS. Cumberland, located in Lebanon, TN, competes in the Mid-South Conference as a part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Morgan, who played guard and wing for the Lady Raiders is expected to compete for playing time early for head coach Scott Blum.
When asked what drew her to Cumberland, Abby was quick to point out that it was close to home where her friends and family can watch her play. “I liked the campus and the coach and the team was nice and encouraging” Morgan added when talking about her visit.
Red Raider coach Joe Pat Cope was effusive in his praise for Morgan saying “her game has not one weakness. Abby has every aspect of the game; she sees the floor exceptionally well.” Cope went on the say that Morgan was a phenomenal leader and that will carry over into her college career. “With her work ethic and the fact that she hates to lose, she will be a leader on and off the floor at Cumberland.”