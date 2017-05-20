A Pair of Westwood Baseball Players Named to All-Conference Team

Wyatt Nugent and Skylar Bratcher were named to the All-Conference Baseball Team for the Duck River Valley Confernece for 2017. The pair of 8th graders helped lead the Rockets to the most wins in a season in more than 3 years this spring. The honor was announced on Sunday afternoon at the Westwood baseball banquet and was voted on by the league coaches.
The Rockets ended the season with a final record of 7 and 11. The Rockets made it to the round of 6 in the conference tournament. The 7 wins this year represents the 2nd straight year of improvement for Westwood baseball. The Rockets are coached by Dusty Hereford and Herb Nugent.