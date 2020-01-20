A 20/20 Vision of Character

2017 will not be remembered as the year that both Coffee County Central High School teams won state titles after unbeaten seasons. What it will be remembered for as being the best season in a generation for basketball fans of the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders. Each team eclipsed the 20 win mark and each team spent a considerable amount of time in contention for a regular season district championship. And if you think no one outside of little ole Manchester paid any attention, think again. The basketball coaches of the rival District 8AAA programs selected Herb Horton and Micah Williams as the district coaches of the year.
‘It is all about the kids.’ In today’s society, those words seem cliché almost to the point of being insincere. When you meet Coach Herb Horton and Coach Micah Williams, you quickly get a feel for a pair of men who speak this sentiment in actions much louder than in words. After contacting both coaches last week to do a story about them being coach of the year, Thunder Radio was told by both men to hold off until after the district tournament so as not to take attention away from their respective teams. In conversations with them, words such as “character”, “loyalty”, “hard work” and “respect” are woven into every aspect of what they hope to achieve with their teams, both on the court and off.
When asked about an overall vision for the athletic department, CHS principal Dr. Joey Vaughn said “athletics instill expectations, discipline, ownership, commitment and a sense of belonging for our students. Coach Horton and Coach Williams embody the type of person we want working with our young people. Both are of men of high moral character.”
“I just want to have a basketball team that the good Lord is proud of” said Horton. “My expectation is for them to work hard, do the right things and represent their school, families, teammates, parents and community in a positive manner at all times and this year’s team continues to do that” added Horton. “I have high expectations of myself; a drive to do well in all aspects of my life. I am blessed to be a part(of a team) that accepted that challenge for themselves” said Horton.
“These guys were such a hard-working group who gave 100% night in and night out” said Williams. In just his second season, Williams had a group of seniors who started the year having 3 coaches in their first 3 years of high school ball. “These kids are just so resilient. They have been through a lot but never let(those circumstances) be an excuse. They expected to win and that was crucial to our success” added Williams.
In a manner of speaking, the class of 2017 basketball players will be known for setting a foundation. Coach Herb Horton took over when the Class of 2017 were freshmen and Coach Williams first coaching experience was coaching the members of the Class of 2017 in freshman basketball. “It is great to see each team have such successful seasons; both are long overdue” said Williams. “I developed a closeness with this group that was special” said Horton who speaks glowing words of his 4 seniors.
When asked about his coaches, there was no way to conceal the pride in the voice of Dr. Vaughn. “Coach Horton did a wonderful job of working with his young ladies this year. He took a mixture of experience and youth and made them gel into a cohesive unit. His experience and knowledge of the game paid off for the program” said Vaughn. “I am very proud of the work Coach Williams has done this year. He took a team that no one expected to succeed and had a tremendous season. I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for that program” added Vaughn.
At the core of their success exsisits a common bond of a strong spiritual nature. “Micah has been wonderful to work with. He is a man of faith which means volumes to me” said Horton. “It is a breath of fresh air to be able to share a common faith and know you work alongside a person of faith like Herb” said Williams. “In fact, when we get opportunities to talk, rarely do we talk basketball” said Williams further emphasizing the balance with which each aims to achieve and maintain with their personal and professional lives.
“This school and community have been very supportive of me and my girls” said Horton. “Dr. Vaughn and the administrators have been a pleasure to work with and I could not ask for better support from my fellow teachers” added Horton. “For the coaches of District 8AAA to pick me as coach of the year is a very humbling experience” said Horton.
“My family has been so supportive especially my wife this year with the birth of our son. She has been unbelievably understanding and I owe all this to her” said Williams. “My staff has also been remarkable as they are great coaches but even better men” added Williams. “My coach of the year plague would need to be huge to hold the names of all the people who helped get me to this point” said Williams. He went on to say that he was “humbled that the coaches in District 8AAA selected him and it is a blessing and honor to represent this district.”