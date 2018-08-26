CHS Cross Country Teams Run Well on Saturday

The Coffee County CHS cross country team traveled to the historic Hermitage Mansion for the Voyles Classic on Saturday. Running against runners from 81 different middle Tennessee schools, the Raiders and Lady Raider runners represented the Red and Black with distinction.
Jacob Rutledge was the top finisher for the Coffee County runners as he completed the 5K course in 19:00.13 which was good enough for 70th place. Jacob Melton came in 121st place with a time of 20:39.31. Other Raider runners, with their times, were: Bodey Todd(21:01.44), Ethan Welch(21:37.86), Christian Alvarez(22:19.83) and Ethan Beaty(26:25.31). For the JV runners, Landon Kenny finished with a time of 22:23.26 and Rueben Alvarez who covered the course in 22:24.25.
For the Lady Raiders, Madison Rooker was the top finisher as she hit the tape in 91st place with a time of 25:01.78. She was closely followed by Patrician Barrera in 92nd place with a time of 25:03.86. Other Lady Raider runners, with their times, were: Jayda Wright(28:17.84), Zoe Mills(28:42.57) and Ariana Hanson(31:03.61). For the JV Lady Raiders, Haley Sherrill ran a time of 31:17.98 while Madison Dubler who finished in 32:46.06.
The Raider harriers are back in action on Thursday, September 6th when they travel to Sewanee for a meet at St. Andrews. The first race will get underway at 4:30 PM.