CHS Bass Anglers Compete in National Tournament

A pair of boats from the Coffee County Youth Bass Club hit the waters of Kentucky Lake on Thursday. The team of Isaiah Owens and Garrett Davis, along with the team of Colby and Braeden Thurmond, competed in the Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series National Championship on Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley. This is the 2nd consecutive year at the Nationals for the Thurmond brothers and the first year for Coffee County to field 2 boats.
The 3 day event featured 337 teams from across the nation fishing out of Paris Landing State Park. The top 12 finishers in the first 2 days of the event competed in the final day for the national title. While neither Raider team advanced to Saturday’s finals, each team finished in the top 200.
Colby and Braeden Thurmond came in 124th place with a total catch of 8 pounds and 10 ounces. After landing a pair of fish of Thursday, which weighed in at 3 and a half pounds, the Thurmonds added a much bigger pair of Friday tipping the scales at 5 pounds and 2 ounces.
Davis and Owens got a decent start on Thursday with a pair of fish totaling 4 pounds even. A tough second day say the duo able to only land 1 fish that weighed in at 1 pound, 11 ounces.
The Nationals ends the season for the Coffee County Youth Bass Club. To get more information about the Coffee County Youth Bass Club, you can visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/coffeecountyfishing/ The Coffee County Youth Bass Club is coached by Phil Petty.