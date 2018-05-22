Former Lady Raider Golfer to Compete in National Championship

The tournament is being held at PGA National’s par-72, 5,854-yard Champion Course. Lindsey Wilson is scheduled to tee off in the afternoon session on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. CT, followed by a 7:45 a.m. CT tee time on Wednesday for the second round. LWC is paired with Victoria (B.C.) and Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) for the first two rounds.
The Blue Raiders are one of 30 teams scheduled to compete in the tournament that consists of 156 individuals. Lindsey Wilson was one of 11 teams to receive an at-large bid into the tournament field. It marks the first time since the 2013-14 season the Blue Raiders have qualified for the national tournament.
Kriz is one of 2 seniors on the squad for the Columbia, Kentucky college. Kriz is also the lone member of the Blue Raider squad from Tennessee. “It is awesome that a player from our high school is playing for a national championship” said Coffee County CHS golf coach Mike Ray. Kriz, who recently graduated from Lindsey Nelson, is the daughter of Joe and Becky Kriz.
Live scoring for the event is available online. You can follow all the action at: http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?&SPSID=640522&SPID=96218&DB_LANG=C&DB_OEM_ID=27900&pg=participants&tid=15719