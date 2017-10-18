Lady Bucks win OT thriller in Georgia

Anastasia Wellington scored the golden goal on a penalty kick in the second overtime Saturday to give the Motlow Lady Bucks a thrilling 2-1 victory over Andrew College in Cuthbert, Georgia.
Motlow (5-7-1) almost pulled off the weekend sweep before losing a close 2-1 contest to Polk State College on the same field at Andrew on Sunday.
The Lady Bucks have two games remaining in the regular season. Friday evening at 4:30 p.m., Motlow will host the Martin Methodist College JV at Smyrna High School in Smyrna. The final regular season game is Oct. 23, with Motlow traveling to Martin Methodist College in Pulaski.
Shelby Grow got the Lady Bucks on the scoreboard first Saturday with a goal at the 22-minute mark to give Motlow at 1-0 lead against Andrew College. The home team tied the score 1-1 at 43 minutes and the two teams entered the half tied at one.
Neither team could push across a goal in the final 45 minutes of regulation and the first 10 minute overtime period. It appeared as if the game would finish in a tie before Wellington drew the penalty and nailed the kick with three minutes remaining.
Playing on back-to-back days, the Lady Bucks fought through fatigue on Sunday and gave Polk State College all they could handle. Polk jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a goal at the seven-minute mark and the half ended tied at one.
Early in the second half, Motlow’s Paige Loveless drove a free kick into the back on the net to tie the score at 1-1 at the 48-minute mark. The Lady Bucks held their ground for the next 30 minutes before Polk State scored the game winner at the 78-minute mark.