Freeman Carries Braves Past Pesky D-backs

A few hours after saying he and his teammates were playing for something greater than a .500 record, Freddie Freeman got the second half of the season started in auspicious fashion as he homered and delivered the decisive eighth-inning hit that enabled the Braves to claim a 4-3 win over the stubborn D-backs on Friday night at SunTrust Park.
Freeman drilled his 17th homer of the season off Taijuan Walker in the sixth inning and then delivered an eighth-inning single off Archie Bradley that became a game-winner when left fielder Gregor Blanco made a lackadaisical throw back toward the infield. These contributions preserved the effort provided by R.A. Dickey, who surrendered one run over six innings against the D-backs, who still hold a comfortable lead atop the National League Wild Card standings despite losing nine of their past 12 games.
As the Braves moved within two games of a .500 record and fueled their hope to make a run at a Wild Card berth, they tallied a pair of runs over six innings against Walker. The D-backs went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and remained scoreless until recording four consecutive one-out singles in the sixth inning.
Paul Goldschmidt delivered a game-tying solo shot off left-handed reliever Sam Freeman in the seventh inning.