Coffee County Youth Bass Club Members at National Tournament

Two of Coffee County’s finest fisherman will push off this morning from Paris Landing State Park in an attempt to win a national championship. The brother tandem of Colby and Braeden Thurmond will join 230 other youth angler teams from across the nation for this weekend’s Costa Bassmaster High School National Championship on Kentucky and Barkley Lakes. The brother duo are members of the Coffee County Youth Bass Club.
The Thurmonds qualified for the national championship by finishing the year in 21st place in the 2016-2017 TN Bass Nation Points Championship. Braeden and Colby finished in 54th place in the Tennessee State Championship held in May on Tims Ford. The Thurmonds, along with boat captain(and dad) Phillip Thurmond, have been on Kentucky Lake all week practicing and getting ready for Thursday’s launch.
Fishing begins at 5:30 AM on Thursday and Friday morning for the preliminary rounds. The top 12 anglers will return for the finals on Saturday morning. Weigh-in time for Thursday and Friday is at 1:45 PM at Paris Landing. The weigh-in on Saturday will be at 2:30 PM in downtown Paris.
Team Thurmond, along with Coffee County Youth Bass Club coach Phil Petty were guests on the Coffee Coaches Show on Saturday talking about the upcoming tournament. You can listen and/or download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/audio/CCS061717Podcast.mp3
You can track the Thurmond’s progress online by checking out the online leaderboard at: https://www.bassmaster.com/tournaments/costa-bassmaster-high-school-national-championship-presented-dick-s-sporting-goods-and-junior