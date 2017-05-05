Franklin County Triplets Sign Soccer Scholarships with Motlow State

Triplets Hannah, Natalie and Tyler Feaster of Franklin County recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue their soccer careers as student-athletes as Motlow State Community College.
The Feasters have all been four-year starters with the Rebelettes during their high school careers. Tyler earned first team All-District 8-AAA her senior season and Natalie earned second team honors following her junior season. All three have played select soccer with Camp Forest FC.
“We are very excited to have the Feasters join the Motlow State family,” said Andy Lyon, head coach of the Motlow soccer program. “Not only is it a unique story to have triplets on a college soccer team, but they are all excellent players who will help us establish ourselves as a unit. They all have different strengths and talents.
“Hannah brings defensive experience and a calming influence to the defense,” continued Lyon. “Natalie adds energy, fearlessness and the ability to play numerous positions. Tyler has great attacking instincts and will add excitement to the front line.
“The Feasters are excellent students as well as soccer players and they undoubtedly had multiple offers to continue as student-athletes at other places,” Lyon added. “We are delighted they chose Motlow State.”
Motlow will feature a women’s soccer team for the first time in school history this fall. The program will join the other four sports at Motlow and participate in the National Junior College Athletic Association on the Division I level.
