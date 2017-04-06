Predators Stay Alive for Third in Central

The Nashville Predators remain in contention for third place in the Central Division after a 7-3 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday.
Viktor Arvidsson had an NHL career-high four points (two goals, two assists), and Craig Smith had two goals and an assist for Nashville (41-28-12), which trails the St. Louis Blues by one point for third place in the division. The Blues, who defeated the Florida Panthers 6-3, would have secured third if the Predators lost.
Nashville has a two-point lead for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference on the Calgary Flames, who are playing the Los Angeles.
Jason Spezza, Radek Faksa and Jason Dickinson scored in the second period for the Stars (33-37-11).
The Predators scored four goals on 12 shots in the first period.
Arvidsson scored 1:06 into the game when he beat goalie Antti Niemi through the five-hole off a pass from Smith, who made it 2-0 at 13:02 when he beat Niemi on the rush.
Niemi was replaced by Kari Lehtonen after he made six saves on eight shots.
Kevin Fiala made it 3-0 at 18:16 on a wrist shot, and Arvidsson pushed the lead to 4-0 at 18:52 when his shot banked in off Jamie Oleksiak’s skate for his 31st goal.
Harry Zolniercyzk gave Nashville a 5-0 lead 1:06 into the second period.
The Stars scored the next three goals.
Spezza beat goalie Juuse Saros with a wrist shot at 2:47 to make it 5-1, and Faksa deflected a Dan Hamhuis shot to make it 5-2 at 10:30.
Dickinson scored on a rebound of a Faksa shot at 12:51 to get Dallas within 5-3.
Defenseman Roman Josi scored on a 5-on-3 power play with 2:33 left in the second to give Nashville a 6-3 lead, and Smith scored his second of the game at 13:52 of the third to make it 7-3.
Saros made 30 saves, and Lehtonen had 21 on 26 shots.
Pete Weber’s Post Game Report