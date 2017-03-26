CCMS Baseball Drops Pair of Games in Saturday Tournament Action

Strong starts on Saturday were not enough for the Coffee County Middle School baseball team as they dropped their final 2 games in the Blackman Challenge. The Red Raiders opened Saturday under bright sunshine in a 15 to 7 loss to Christiana. They finished the day in a 10 to 3 loss to Clarksville Academy in a game delayed more than an hour due to rain and lightning.
The Red Raiders led 6 to 5 headed to into the 4th inning behind the solid pitching performance of Hayden Hullett. Christiana notched 4 runs in the 4th inning before busting loose for 6 more in the 5th inning against the Raiders bullpen. Kyle Farless finished the game with 3 hits and a pair of RBI. Braden Brown had a pair of hits and an RBI while Hullett added a pair of singles.
In the second game, the Red Raiders jumped out to a 3 to 0 lead in the first inning, before surrendering 5 runs in the bottom of the first to Clarksville Academy. Four of those runs were unearned aided by 4 Coffee County errors. Nick Watkins, Trey Rogers and Braden Brown had the 3 RBI for the Raiders.
Coffee County returns to conference action on Monday when they open a series with conference rival South Franklin. The Red Raiders play host to the Trojans on Monday night before traveling to Winchester for game #2. Both games begin at 5 PM.