CCMS Baseball Drops Pair of Games in Saturday Tournament Action

Ethan Baker of CCMS baseball slides safely into home on Saturday against Christiana

Strong starts on Saturday were not enough for the Coffee County Middle School baseball team as they dropped their final 2 games in the Blackman Challenge.  The Red Raiders opened Saturday under bright sunshine in a 15 to 7 loss to Christiana.  They finished the day in a 10 to 3 loss to Clarksville Academy in a game delayed more than an hour due to rain and lightning.

The Red Raiders led 6 to 5 headed to into the 4th inning behind the solid pitching performance of Hayden Hullett. Christiana notched 4 runs in the 4th inning before busting loose for 6 more in the 5th inning against the Raiders bullpen.  Kyle Farless finished the game with 3 hits and a pair of RBI.  Braden Brown had a pair of hits and an RBI while Hullett added a pair of singles.

In the second game, the Red Raiders jumped out to a 3 to 0 lead in the first inning, before surrendering 5 runs in the bottom of the first to Clarksville Academy.  Four of those runs were unearned aided by 4 Coffee County errors.  Nick Watkins, Trey Rogers and Braden Brown had the 3 RBI for the Raiders.

Coffee County returns to conference action on Monday when they open a series with conference rival South Franklin.  The Red Raiders play host to the Trojans on Monday night before traveling to Winchester for game #2.  Both games begin at 5 PM.