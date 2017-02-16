Smyrna’s Marianna Ford signs Letter of Intent to play soccer at Motlow State

Former Stewarts Creek High School soccer standout Marianna Ford recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her career as a student athlete at Motlow State Community College.
Ford is currently a freshman student at Motlow and will have two years of soccer eligibility on the community college level. Motlow will field its initial women’s soccer team in the fall of 2017, with practice scheduled to begin August 1.
“Marianna is an excellent addition to the soccer program here at Motlow,” said Andy Lyon, head soccer coach. “Her first touch is excellent and I’m really excited about bringing another creative player to the team. She fits in well with the players we are putting together and I look forward to her combining with our attacking players. She is versatile and has a great understanding of the game, not to mention an engaging personality as well.”
Ford was a three-year starter while at Stewarts Creek as a striker and an attacking midfielder. As a junior and senior she was named first-team All-District 7-AAA.
Visit the official website of Motlow Athletics at MotlowSports.com for rosters, schedules, stats and more. Interact with Motlow Athletics on social media at MotlowSports.