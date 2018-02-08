3rd Annual Mayor’s Cup is 2 Weeks Away

The 3rd annual Mayor’s Cup is scheduled for Wednesday, February 20th at 6:00 PM at Westwood Middle School. Teams from the Manchester City School System, the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Recreation Department will compete in the round robin basketball triple header to crown a champion. The winner of the tournament will be presented the prestigious Mayor’s Cup trophy.
Admission is free but donations are requested at the door and all proceeds will go to benefit the Haven of Hope. The Haven of Hope is a domestic violence service, for Coffee and surrounding counties, providing help for people dealing with domestic abuse. The Haven of Hope provides crisis intervention, education and advocacy support to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking in Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, Lincoln, Marshall and Moore counties.
Last season, the Manchester Police department was crowned the champion for the 2nd straight year as they swept the recreation department and school system teams. The night’s fun and festivities, along with a LOT of good-natured self-promotion, will get underway at 6:00 PM. Thunder Radio will be on hand to broadcast all the action as Lucky Knott and Rob Clutter will bring you the call here on Thunder Radio.