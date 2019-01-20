2019 CHS Football Schedule Released

The 2019 football schedule for the Coffee County CHS football team has been finalized and released. This fall’s schedule features the addition of a region contest as Rockvale High School will open up this fall and field their first ever team. The Rockets, who originally were expected to compete at the 5A level, was pushed to Region 3-6A after a higher than expected projected enrollment. The Rockets will be coached by former Wayne County head coach Rick Rice and will join Coffee County, Blackman, Riverdale, Oakland, Siegel, Cookeville and Warren County in the 8 team region.
Coffee County will play 7 region games against each of their Region 3-6A rivals along with 3 non-region contests. Coach Ryan Sulkowski was able to maintain local rivals Franklin County and Tullahoma as 2 of the non-region games, and those will take place on the first 2 weeks of the season as they did in 2017 and 2018. Spring Hill will return to the Coffee County schedule as a non-region opponent for the first time in more than 20 years. The Raiders of Spring Hill compete in Region 4 of Class 4A.
The updated schedule is as follows: