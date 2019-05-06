2019-2020 Prep Tryout Information

It is that time of the year when the local prep teams begin to schedule tryouts. As always, Thunder Radio wants to pass along all the tryout information we have received for the local prep coaches. Students should be prepared to participate in all the tryout sessions unless otherwise noted. Student/athletes need to remember to bring along with them the signed and completed TSSAA Physical and Parental Consent forms with them when they arrive. That form can be downloaded at: http://tssaa.org/wp-content/uploads/Forms/med01.pdf
Coffee County Middle School 6th Grade Girls’ Basketball
Dates – Monday, May 6th and Tuesday, May 7th
Times – 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM
Location – CCMS Gym
Coach – David Vinson
Contact – vinsond@k12coffee.net
Westwood Middle School Football
Date – Monday, May 13th, Tuesday May 14th and Wednesday, May 15th
Time – 3:00 to 4:00 PM
Location – Dyer/Bouldin Field at Westwood
NOTE – All incoming 6th graders, future 7th graders, and future 8th graders are encouraged to come. Bring cleats and workout shorts. There will be parent meeting on May 15th at 4 PM to discuss player & parent expectations.
Coach – Chad Dyer
Contact – dyerc2@k12mcs.net
Westwood Middle School Cheerleaders
Date – Tuesday May 14th(clinic) thru Thursday, May 16th(clinic) and tryout in Friday, May 17th
Time – TBA
Location – Westwood Middle School
NOTE – Please contact Ms. Eaton at WMS (elementary students check with the office at WES or CSES) for a permission form, physical form, and teacher recommendations. All paperwork is due Monday, May 13.
Coach – Courtney Eaton
Contact – ceaton@k12mcs.net
Coffee County Central High School Dance Team
Dates – Wednesday, May 15th and Thursday, May 16th
Times – 5:30 PM
Location – Times Square(former CHS freshman cafeteria)
NOTE – There will be an interest meeting on May 13th from 6:30 to 7:30 PM in Times Square
Coach – Ashley Kraft
Contact – kraftashley@yahoo.com
Coffee County Middle School 6th Grade Boys’ Basketball
Dates – Monday, May 20th and Tuesday May 21st
Times – 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM
Location – CCMS Gym
Coach – Bryan Morgan
Contact – morganbryan@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS Girl’s Basketball
Date – Friday, May 24th and Saturday, May 25th
Time – 10 AM to noon(24th) and 11 AM to 1 PM(25th)
Location – CHS Gym
Coach – Joe Pat Cope
Contact – copej@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS Football(No tryouts)
Date – Tuesday, May 28th – 1st Day incoming freshmen are expected to begin workouts
Time – 8:00 to 10:30 AM
Location – CHS Fieldhouse
Coach – Doug Greene
Contact – greened@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS Tennis
Date – Tuesday, May 28th
Time – 5:00 to 7:00 PM
Location – Tennis Courts at Coffee County Raider Academy
Coach – Josh Inzer
Contact – inzerj@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS Boys’ Basketball
Date – Tuesday, May 28th and Wednesday, May 29th
Time – 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Location – CHS Gym
Coach – Micah Williams
Contact – williamsm@k12coffee.net
Coffee County Middle School soccer
Dates – Tuesday, May 28th, Wednesday, May 29th and Thursday, May 30th
Times – 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM
Location – CCMS Soccer Field
NOTE – Cleats and shin guards are recommended
Coach – Travis O’Kelley
Contact – okelleyt@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS volleyball
Date – Tuesday, May 28th and Wednesday, May 29th
Time – 1:00 to 3:00 PM
Location – CHS Gym
Coach – Andrew Taylor
Contact – taylora@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS softball
Date – Tuesday, May 28th and Thursday, May 30th
Time – 4:00 to 7:00 PM
Location – Terry Floyd Field at CHS
Coach – Brandon McWhorter
Contact – mcwhorterb@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS baseball
Date – Thursday, May 30th (for incoming freshmen) and Friday, May 31st (Grades 10 thru 12)
Time – 10:00 AM to Noon(30th) and 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM(31st)
Location – Powers Field at CHS
Coach – David Martin
Contact – martindavid@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS Girls’ Soccer
Date – Monday, June 3rd and Tuesday, June 4th
Time – 9 to 11 AM
Location – Raider Soccer Field behind Raider Academy
Coach – Lee Xixis
Contact – xixisl@k12coffee.net
Coffee County Middle School football
Date – Tuesday, June 4th (Parent Meeting)
Time – 6:00 PM
Location – CCMS Football Fieldhouse
Coach – Bryan Morgan
Contact – morganbryan@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS Golf
Date – Monday, June 10th
Time – 10:00 AM
Location – Willowbrook
Coach – Mike Ray
Contact – raym@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS Cross Country
Date – Monday, August 5th
Time – 3:00 to 5:00 PM
Location – Track at Carden-Jarrell Field
Coach – Nathan Wanuch
Contact – quietrunner42@gmail.com
Coffee County CHS Swim
Date – Friday, September 13th
Time – 3:30 PM
Location – Manchester Recreation Center
Coach – Becky Behrendorf
Contact – behrendorfb@k12coffee.net