2018 Region Tournament Schedule Released

The boys’ bracket play begins on Saturday night at the home site of the four highest seeded boys’ teams. The Red Raiders will travel to Riverdale to take on the Warriors on Saturday night beginning at 7 PM.
The semifinals and finals of the region tournament will take place on Monday through Thursday at Columbia Central High School. The girls’ semifinal round is Monday with the championship taking place on Wednesday night. The boys’ semifinal round is Tuesday with the championship taking place on Thursday night.
As always, Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of all Coffee County basketball games. High school basketball on Thunder Radio is brought to you in part by LKQ of Manchester.