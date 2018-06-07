2018 Crethan Hansert Baseball Tournament Schedule Released

The schedule for the 14th annual Crethan Hansert Memorial Baseball Tournament has been released. First played in 2005, this year’s tournament opens play on Thursday at Central High School’s Powers Field for 17U high school teams. The tournament honors former Red Raider Crethan Hansert who passed away in 2003 as the result of an automobile accident. Proceeds from previous tournaments have gone to build and maintain the Crethan Hansert Hitting Facility at CHS and support the Coffee County Red Raider baseball team.
Nine teams make up the field for the tournament that runs from Thursday afternoon through Saturday. All the games will be played at Powers Field.