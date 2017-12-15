2017 Year in Review – WMS Tennis

As 2017 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at the year for the WMS tennis teams. A lot of new faces hit the court for Westwood in 2017. Coach Justin Winton saw his young team improve all season long as they posted several strong performances at the end of the season.
Thunder Radio reported on Westwood’s sweep of St. Andrews-Sewanee with the following story we published on May 2nd
The Westwood tennis team traveled to Sewanee on Tuesday for a rematch with St. Andrews. The match was the final match of the year for Westwood. The Rockets and Lady Rockets captured a pair of wins on May 1st at home. On Tuesday, with several players missing, the Rockets and Lady Rockets fell in their matches with the Mountain Lions.
The Lady Rockets fell 3 to 2 in their match. Westwood got a win in singles from Lauren Perry. The doubles team of Perry and Callie Roper won their doubles’ match. The Rockets lost 4 to 1. Braeden Massicotte and Caelan Ducker won in doubles play.