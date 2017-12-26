2017 Year in Review – Westwood Softball

As 2017 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at the year for Westwood Middle School softball team. Under first year head coach Amanda Sullivan, the Lady Rockets finished the year with a record of 7 and 6 including a 5 game winning streak.
Thunder Radio reported on their final game of the year in a story we published on April 25th
The Lady Rocket softball team of Westwood opened up play in the Duck River Valley Conference tournament on Monday night with a doubleheader in Shelbyville. In the opener, Westwood dropped Riverside Christian 15 to 0. In the nightcap, the Lady Rockets lost to Fayetteville 6 to 3.
Monday’s opener was the conclusion of a game started on Friday and suspended due to rain. Westwood pitcher Kaitlyn Davis tossed a 3 inning no-hitter as she struck out 7 and walked 1. Westwood scored 11 runs in the first inning when they sent 17 batters to the plate. The Lady Rockets got the benefit of 17 free passes due to walks and hit batters. Westwood needed only 4 hits to end the game in 3 innings due to the mercy rule. David had a had a single and a double while Hallie Wimberley added a double.
Facing Fayetteville, the Lady Rockets defense gave up 5 unearned runs with 6 errors to see their season come to an abrupt end. After jumping out to a 1 to 0 lead in the 2nd, Fayetteville rallied for a pair of unearned runs in the top of the 3rd inning. Westwood was able to tie the game in the bottom of the 3rd, but another pair of unearned runs in the 5th inning put Westwood in a hole from which they could not recover. Davis once again swung the hot stick as she had a double and a single. Allie Roberts had a triple and Madison Wakefield had a single and 2 RBI.
Westwood’s season comes to a close with a final record of 7 and 6.