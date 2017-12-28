2017 Year in Review – Westwood Girls’ Soccer

As 2017 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at the year for the Westwood Lady Rockets soccer team. After starting the season slow, the Lady Rockets advanced to the Central Tennessee Soccer Conference semifinals before having their season come to an end.
Thunder Radio reported on their final game in a story we published on October 2nd
Traveling to Huntland on Friday afternoon, the Westwood soccer team squared off with the top-seeded Lady Hornets in the CTSC tournament semifinals. Entering the game on a 3 game winning streak, the red hot Lady Rockets were looking to avenge a 5 nil loss in August to Huntland. Instead, Westwood saw their season come to a close with another 5 nil loss.
The Lady Rockets finish the season with a record of 3 and 5 in conference play. Westwood won 3 of their last 4 games before finishing in 3rd place in the conference.