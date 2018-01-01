2017 Year in Review – Westwood football

As 2017 has drawn to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at the year for the Westwood football team. The Rockets closed the season winning 2 of their last 4 games including a 40 to 0 shutout of Cannon County to end the season.
Thunder Radio reported on the win at Woodbury in a story we published on September 19th
The Westwood football team closed out their season on Tuesday when they traveled to Woodbury to take on Cannon County. The Rockets ended the season on a high note as they walloped the Lions 40 to 0.
Will Partin got the scoring started in the first quarter on a quarterback sneak. Konor Heaton got Westwood’s 2nd touchdown with 30 seconds left in the half. Trenton Thompson added the 2 point conversions after both scores to give Westwood a 16 to 0 halftime lead.
Westwood opened the 2nd half by recovering an onside kick. Thompson scored 70 seconds later and Blake Hale added the conversion to put the Rockets up 24 to 0. Thompson added his second touchdown on the night with 4 minutes to go in the 3rd quarter when he returned a fumble 75 yards for a score. Xavier Garcia added the last touchdown and 2 point conversion in the 4th quarter. The win gives Westwood 2 wins on the season as they close out the year with a 2 and 2 record in their final 4 games.